Analysts Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.79 Million

Analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will announce sales of $55.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $61.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $242.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $247.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $278.19 million, with estimates ranging from $258.00 million to $302.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%.

PING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.39.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $327,128,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $33,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,446,361 shares of company stock worth $333,875,401 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 209.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 42,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 32.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PING traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.12. 1,472,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,629. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -444.51. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64.

Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

