Analysts Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Announce $2.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $2.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $9.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $10.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $13.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 9.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 148.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $1,219,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.23. 518,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,453. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.