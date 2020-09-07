Analysts Expect Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report sales of $3.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.91 billion. Baidu posted sales of $3.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $15.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $17.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Baidu by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Baidu by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $122.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,144,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,999. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.38. Baidu has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $147.38.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

