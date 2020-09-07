Analysts Set Cancom SE (ETR:COK) PT at €59.00

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €59.00 ($69.41).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COK shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Cancom alerts:

COK stock traded down €0.52 ($0.61) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €45.10 ($53.06). The stock had a trading volume of 139,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.63. Cancom has a 1-year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 1-year high of €59.05 ($69.47).

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.