Analysts Set Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Target Price at $53.86

Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

CUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cubic from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cubic from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cubic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.17. 303,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.11. Cubic has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, analysts expect that Cubic will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,111.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 242.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 31,449 shares during the period.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.