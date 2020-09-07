Analysts Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price at $53.62

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in MasTec by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MasTec by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 398,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40. MasTec has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

