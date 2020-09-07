Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Alibaba Group (BABA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA):

8/26/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $260.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $275.00 to $350.00.

8/23/2020 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $309.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $290.00 to $320.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $285.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $301.00 to $317.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $240.00 to $242.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at National Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $275.00.

7/14/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $255.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $316.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $309.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $281.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,885,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,136,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $299.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.75 and its 200 day moving average is $222.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

