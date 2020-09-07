Analyzing Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) & Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) and Lydall (NYSE:LDL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Garrett Motion and Lydall, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 2 4 0 0 1.67 Lydall 0 0 1 0 3.00

Garrett Motion currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 159.94%. Lydall has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.46%. Given Garrett Motion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than Lydall.

Volatility and Risk

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lydall has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Lydall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 7.66% -8.10% 7.92% Lydall -17.41% -0.28% -0.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Lydall shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Lydall shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garrett Motion and Lydall’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.08 $313.00 million $3.86 0.85 Lydall $837.40 million 0.40 -$70.51 million N/A N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Lydall.

Summary

Lydall beats Garrett Motion on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products through distribution networks. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of noise, vibration, and harshness. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, wheel well, aerodynamic belly pan, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. This segment also offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

