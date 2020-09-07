Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 101,051 Shares of Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,051 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 9.69% of Cortland Bancorp worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cortland Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. Cortland Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

