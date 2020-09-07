Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 19,853 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,582,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,065,000 after purchasing an additional 280,673 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 765,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,317. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

