Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRSP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 18,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Perspecta stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $20.19. 1,068,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,364. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

