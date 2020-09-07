Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124,750 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,931. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

