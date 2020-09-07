Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 27,340 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,340 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of CorVel worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.32. 71,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,861. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRVL. BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 11,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $931,816.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $132,980.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,696,993 shares in the company, valued at $569,780,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,991 shares of company stock worth $6,990,871 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

