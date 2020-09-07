Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 3,924 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,695,000 after buying an additional 1,145,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,853,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,902,000 after acquiring an additional 161,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,309,000 after acquiring an additional 53,243 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,067,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,139,000 after acquiring an additional 476,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,029,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,937,000 after acquiring an additional 56,066 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WH traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.07. 608,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,665. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $122,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $4,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,142 shares of company stock worth $4,612,674 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

