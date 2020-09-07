Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 8,385 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,413,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after purchasing an additional 707,791 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,253,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,585,000 after buying an additional 657,706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 470,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,699,000 after buying an additional 401,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,532,000 after acquiring an additional 240,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 305,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,450. New Jersey Resources Corp has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

