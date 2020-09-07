Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Raymond James worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,917,000 after buying an additional 1,870,630 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Raymond James by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,470,000 after buying an additional 1,255,195 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Raymond James by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,063,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after buying an additional 761,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,877,000 after buying an additional 318,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,732,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RJF traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.62. The company had a trading volume of 595,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,647. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

