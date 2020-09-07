Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in Intel by 195.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.08. 43,318,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,522,860. The company has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.59. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

