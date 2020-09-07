Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,693,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 83,568 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.49% of PDL BioPharma worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PDL BioPharma by 71.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 725.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 11.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 52.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDLI. BidaskClub lowered PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised PDL BioPharma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. PDL BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

PDL BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.36. 764,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,541. PDL BioPharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PDL BioPharma Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

