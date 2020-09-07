Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 144,583.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 125,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 125,788 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,216,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.86. 31,759,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,940,414. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $45.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

