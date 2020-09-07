Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,223,190,000 after buying an additional 10,996,707 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,982,000 after buying an additional 2,199,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,864,000 after buying an additional 1,468,185 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,533,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,375,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

