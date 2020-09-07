Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Wyndham Destinations worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 72.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 79.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $2,072,190.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 741,257 shares in the company, valued at $27,559,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $65,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WYND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.51.

NYSE:WYND traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $31.44. 1,000,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,772. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.91.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

