Ancora Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in CSX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,117. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Stephens raised CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

