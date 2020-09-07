Ancora Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of IAA worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 275.0% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,000 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,394,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in IAA by 277.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,325,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in IAA by 191.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,839,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 5,044.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,930 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of NYSE IAA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.56. 836,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.10. IAA has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $54.29.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.52 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

