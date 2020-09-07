Ancora Advisors LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 1,491.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,323 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 627.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,755,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $4,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 434,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,157. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWBI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

