Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 636.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,731 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,841 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of F.N.B. worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 633,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 125.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 434,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 242,297 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 10.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,591,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Corp has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

