Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,264. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

