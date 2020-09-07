Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,175 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Ares Capital worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,760,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 222,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,511,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 347,363 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,915,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,833,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Rosen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $143,200 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.09. 3,733,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

