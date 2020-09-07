Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $2.86 Million in The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 126,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of The Pennant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,294,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

The Pennant Group stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.19. 83,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,314. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $984.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.00.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

