Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $3.87 Million in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Forward Air at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2,230.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Forward Air by 41.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 113,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $286,429.68. Insiders have sold 14,660 shares of company stock worth $844,550 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

