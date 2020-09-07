Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $4.95 Million in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 66,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000.

Get MSG Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSG Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

NASDAQ:MSGE traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 94,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,592. MSG Entertainment has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $172.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.12.

MSG Entertainment Profile

There is no company description available for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.