Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 131,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 16,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.14. 3,624,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.80 and its 200-day moving average is $164.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $197.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

