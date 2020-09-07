Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

NYSE:V traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,243,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.96. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

