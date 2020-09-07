Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 375,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,717. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

