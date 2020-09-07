Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 213,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,638,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,172,000 after buying an additional 40,547 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,342,000 after buying an additional 140,764 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 119,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $121,624,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,563. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.