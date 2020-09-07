Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 460,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 97,337 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1,086.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth about $84,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 129.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

KRNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of KRNY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 318,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,058. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $721.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kearny Financial Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Mcgovern purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $128,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.