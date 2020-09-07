Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HD Supply by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,297,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,908,000 after buying an additional 1,714,181 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in HD Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $176,776,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in HD Supply by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,453,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,048,000 after acquiring an additional 580,491 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in HD Supply by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,315,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,133,000 after acquiring an additional 875,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in HD Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $136,454,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,073.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $5,823,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

HD Supply stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,790. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

