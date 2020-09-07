Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,710 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,425,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,442,000 after buying an additional 978,349 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter worth $3,620,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 1,294.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 97,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 668,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 70,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

BioTelemetry stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.62. 448,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. BioTelemetry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.52.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

