Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 10,660 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,660 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Herman Miller worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Herman Miller by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Herman Miller by 20.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Herman Miller by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Herman Miller by 90.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,941 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLHR stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.47. 394,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,802. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -130.39 and a beta of 1.56. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLHR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

