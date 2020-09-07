Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Post worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 129,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,224,000 after buying an additional 343,583 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POST stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $88.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,550. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.32. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

In other Post news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,361.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

