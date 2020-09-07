Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 20,299 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,299 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Black Knight worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $81.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,688. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.78, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

