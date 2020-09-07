Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 280,000 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of LiveRamp worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,754,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LiveRamp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,482,000 after buying an additional 62,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in LiveRamp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,514,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after buying an additional 188,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after buying an additional 103,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rowe boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 18,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,005,185.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,848.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,839 shares of company stock worth $5,372,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 449,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,915. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.60. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $59.95.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

