Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 4,720 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Iridium Communications worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 307.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 169,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 35.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 576,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $1,639,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $34,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 462,676 shares of company stock valued at $13,123,118. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

