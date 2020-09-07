Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,360 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of GCI Liberty worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in GCI Liberty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLIBA stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.76. 333,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,818. GCI Liberty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.14.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 84.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $3,127,093.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 728,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,138,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLIBA shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GCI Liberty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

GCI Liberty Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

