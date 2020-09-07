Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Utah Medical Products worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 546,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,419,000 after acquiring an additional 112,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Utah Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

UTMD stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,781. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $112.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average is $87.20. The company has a market cap of $304.93 million, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

