APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 34,902 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of BlackRock worth $54,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 552.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 90.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 34.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $564.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $609.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

