APG Asset Management N.V. Has $62.33 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 61,694 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $62,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,604 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,608,000 after acquiring an additional 723,387 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after acquiring an additional 721,636 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 617,015 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,529,000 after acquiring an additional 304,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.30.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $361.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.55. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.