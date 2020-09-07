APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 325,452 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325,452 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $50,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX opened at $58.98 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

