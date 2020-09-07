Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 36,828 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 24,541 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 110,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,665,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,532,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.16. 8,359,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

