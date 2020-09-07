Atom Investors LP Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Atom Investors LP raised its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 481.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 327,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 304,106 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after acquiring an additional 96,885 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 36,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. In the last three months, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.54. 99,621,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,573,524. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $229.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

