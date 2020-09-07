Atom Investors LP Purchases New Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.79. 48,745,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,911,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 127.72 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

